March 26, 1951 — April 16, 2020

Henry Albert Swiber Jr., 69, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16th, 2020, at his home.

Henry Albert Swiber Jr. was born on March 26, 1951, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Henry Albert Sr. and Marie Mae Griffin Swiber.

On January 6, 1973, he married the love of his life, Dianne Vicknair Swiber. They were married for 47 years and together they raised four beautiful children. He will always be remembered as a kind and loving man that loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was always known to be generous and giving. He was an extremely hard worker and an excellent provider for his family that he loved so much.

Henry was a beloved Husband, Father and Papa and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He enjoyed spending time with his family at get-togethers and on holidays. On the weekends he loved spending time with his family boating and fishing. He had a love for classic cars and enjoyed spending his spare time restoring them and entering them in car shows where he won several awards.

He is survived by his mother, Marie Mae Griffin Swiber; four children, Henry A. Swiber III and wife Lisa, Shannon E. Swiber, Kevin M. Swiber, and Michael P. Swiber and wife Misty; six grandchildren, Ashley L. Boykin, Hunter T. Boykin, Ian R. Martin, Lanie E. Martin, Lexie D. Martin and Amber R. Swiber; six siblings, Patricia A. Autrey and husband Ray, Michael G. Swiber and wife Paula, Marie M. Fromenthal and husband Rodney, Denise A. Ritchie, Barbara A. Strader and husband Tom, Dennis J. Swiber, sister in-law, Carlene Swiber and numerous nieces and nephews.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Dianne Vicknair Swiber; his father, Henry Albert Swiber Sr.; and his brother, David J. Swiber.

Pallbearers will be Henry Swiber III, Kevin Swiber, Michael Swiber, Ian R. Martin, Hunter T. Boykin, Grant Autrey, Rodney Fromenthal Jr. and Dennis J. Swiber.

Honorary Pallbearers will be David J. Swiber, John Ritchie, George J. Vicknair and Robert J. Vicknair.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Henry will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of Henry on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.