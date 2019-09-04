Helman Joseph Aucoin, 70, a native and resident of Pierre Part, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Vicknair Aucoin of Pierre Part; a son, Keith Aucoin of Pierre Part; four brothers, Earnest, Harry, Davis and Aubrey Aucoin; a sister, Anna Mae Alberes; two grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until memorial services at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Community Church in Pierre Part.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.