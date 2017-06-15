Heath Thompson, 38, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Kimber Coldewey Thompson of Berwick; one son, Heath Thompson Jr. of Berwick; mother, Karen Barrilleaux of Bayou Vista; one brother, Jesse B. Thompson of Savannah, Georgia; one sister, Holli Crochet of Morgan City; maternal grandmother, Vallie D. Barrilleaux; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents.

There will be no services.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.