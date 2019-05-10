June 5,1948 – May 7, 2019

Hazel Comeaux Dreyer, age 70, was called to her heavenly home on May 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Hazel loved crocheting and reading her Bible in her spare time.

Those left to Cherish Hazel’s beautiful memory are her husband of 52 years, Randolph “Cheyenne” Dreyer of Morgan City; her brother-in-law Larry Dreyer of Patterson; her sister-in-law Daisey LeBlanc of Patterson; one niece, “Godchild” Susan Dreyer Romero and her husband, Ronnie of Morgan City; one nephew, Daniel Dreyer and his fiancée Shondell of Morgan City; three great nephews, Michael Aucoin, Blake “Godchild” and Brett Dreyer; two great nieces, Kristin Aucoin and Bailey Dreyer; three great great nieces, Abby, Paige, and Graycee Mae, and one great great nephew, Jayce. Not all of her nieces and nephews were her Godchildren but because of the close bond she shared with each of them they all called her Nanny. She will also be missed by her Pharr Chapel family and three very close friends, Lennie, Miranda and Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oristile and Eva Comeaux, and one sister, Lena Dreyer.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Romero, Blake Dreyer, Brett Dreyer, Michael Aucoin, Arvin Alleman and Dennis Gilmore and Honorary Pallbearer, Jayce Bailey.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Pharr Chape,l United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., with Rev. Ann Sutton officiating. Following services Hazel will be laid to rest in the Patterson Protestant Cemetery in Patterson, La.