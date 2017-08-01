December 12, 1938 – July 30, 2017

Hattie Olds Price Norris passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the Franklin Health Care Center with her husband by her side. She was born on December 12, 1938 in Natchitoches and has been a longtime resident of Franklin.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 11 1-2 years, Claude Norris; three daughters, Kim Price Boudreaux and her husband Russell, Sharon Price Daigle and her husband Greg, and Terri Price Barras and her husband Corey; one son, Jody Price; one sister, Ruby Olds Delaune and her husband Roland; sister-in-law, Kay Olds; three step-children, Brian Norris, Darlene Boudreaux, and Angie Knight; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Lawrence Price; her daughter, Felicia Price; her parents, Howard Olds and Vira Poole Olds; and two brothers, Henry and Olan Olds.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin beginning at 9 a.m. with memorial service at 12 p.m. Father Herb Bennerfield of St. Joseph Church in Patterson will officiate the service. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date in the Franklin Cemetery.

