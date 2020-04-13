October 27, 1932 — April 8, 2020

Harry Raymond Cross, 87, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Ochsner Foundation in New Orleans.

Harry was born October 27, 1932, in Morgan City.

Harry was a long-time entrepreneur in Morgan City, owning his own business, and being well-known and well-loved by everyone in the community. He was a family man, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Jo Ann; children, Eileen Cenac, Mary (Billy) Williams, Kerry Cross, and Brennan (Joanne) Cross; nine grandchildren, Chance, Shane, Lauren, Jeremy, Matthew, Andrew, Hartley, Reagan and Collette; and five great-grandchildren, Julian, Juliette, Sebastian, Oliver and Max.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Graham Cross; siblings, Charlene Lewis, C.F. Cross, Mary Jim Cloutier and Duane Mayon; two sons, Harry Cross and Quentin Cross; and his son-in-law, Clark “Cy” Cenac.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the graveside services for Harry will be held privately by the immediate family, and there will be a celebration of Harry’s life for everyone to attend at a later date. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Harry on our website, www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.