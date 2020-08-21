Harry Lee Alexander, Jr., 68, a native of Breaux Bridge, La. and resident of Franklin “Bakertown”, La. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. at Franklin Health Care.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church 601 Magnolia Street in Franklin, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Father Peter Emusa will officiate the services.

Memories of Harry Jr., will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Glenda Faye Alexander of Franklin, La.; one son, Harry Lee Darnell (LeaAndra) Calais of Breaux Bridge, La.; two daughters, Lisa (Patrick) O’Neal of Katy, TX and Melissa (Lloyd) Calais-Jamison of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Joseph Noel Alexander of Lafayette, La. and Shadrick (Pamela) Alexander of New Iberia, La.; one sister, Siena Champ of Lafayette, La.; an aunt, Elouise Landry of Breaux Bridge, La.; five grandchildren, seven brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Harry Jr., was preceded in death by his par-ents, Harry Alexander and LouDella Gabriel Alexander and three brothers, Hercules Alexander, John Lee Alexander and Abrahm Alexander.