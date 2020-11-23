Harry Gray, Jr., 77, a resident of Thibodaux, La. and native of Raceland, La., passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul Baptist Church (Lafourche Crossing) 118-B. California Street Thibodaux, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Pastor Jerome Singleton Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Harry Jr., will forever remain in the hearts of his children, Harry Gray, III, Joseph Gray, Elaine (Roland) Gray-Johnson and Sheila (Southern, III) Gray-Bolden all of Thibodaux, La., Gilbert Gray of Houma, La., Wayne Gray of Odessa, TX, Katina Gray, Courtney (Shana Jones) Gray, Marcus Gray all of Morgan City, La. and Alfred Mitchell of Patterson, La.; a daughter he helped to raise, Theresa Mitchell of Morgan City, La.; thirty-six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.

Harry Jr. was preceded in death by his two sons, wives, his parents, and a sister.

