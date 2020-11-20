Harry Gray Jr., 77, a native of Raceland and resident of Thibodaux, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by 10 children, Harry Gray III, Joseph Gray, Elaine Johnson and Sheila Bolden, all of Thibodaux, Gilbert Gray of Houma, Wayne Gray of Odessa, Texas, Katina Gray, Courtney Gray and Marcus Gray, all of Morgan City, and Alfred Mitchell of Patterson; 36 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by two sons, wives, parents and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.