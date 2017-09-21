HAROLD WILLIAM 'HARRY' GOBERT

September 21, 1924- September 18, 2017

On Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Harold William Gobert, fondly known as Harry, met Jesus face to face at the age of 92. He was just three days shy of his 93rd birthday and was known to have lived a full and an adventurous life.

Harry was a lifelong resident of Patterson and a dedicated loving family man. Day or night, sick or well, he worked hard as a diesel mechanic in Patterson and as a Port Captain in Cameron. His family remembers him as a caring, kind and humorous gentleman who could share a great story. Strong, wise and a good man, Harry was everything his family and friends needed.

Those left to cherish Harry’s beautiful memory are his children, Karen M. Gobert, Angie D. Gobert and her husband, David E. Weber, and Harolyn R. Gobert; his brother, Wayne Gobert; three grandchildren who he raised as his own, Marsha, Tanya and Kara and three more grandchildren he adored, Alicia, Jace and Darryl; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was reunited in heaven with his wife, Margaret B. Gobert; his parents, Curtis and Beulah Gobert Sr.; five siblings, Leatrice Verdun, Shirley Verdun, Curtis Gobert Jr., Ruby Bogan and Jeanette Gobert.

The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 10 a.m. until time of services at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place for Harry on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson with Harry being laid to rest in the church cemetery following services. Upon the completion of services, the family asks that friends and family join them at the church hall for a celebration of life.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Paula Boutte for the friendship and caregiving she provided to Harry for numerous years.