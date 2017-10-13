July 18, 1949- October 12, 2017

Harold Paul Dupre Sr., 68, a resident of Berwick, passed away Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, surrounded by his wife and loving family.

Harold was born July 18, 1949, the son of George Gilbert Dupre and Theresa Toups Dupre.

Harold was a history buff. He loved the History Channel. One of his most favorite things to read was “Today in History.” Once retired, his family could always find him fiddling around in his shed. Harold loved spending time with his granddaughters, who meant the world to him.

Harold will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Stella Ratcliff Dupre; one daughter, Melissa Schaff and husband John of Morgan City; one stepdaughter, Bobbie Reedy of Morgan City; one son-in-law, Neil Fox of Vietnam; two brothers, Ricky Dupre and wife Heidi of Minnesota, and George Dupre and wife Theresa of Houma; one sister, Patricia Arnouville and husband Manual of Houma; seven grandchildren, Amanda Williams, Chad Williams, Danielle Clark and husband John, Louis Campo, Harley Campo and fiancé Monte Miller, Grace Toups and Emma Schaff; and nine great-grandchildren, Kalynn Landry, Allie Williams, Kaden Williams, Breyah Clark, Alayna Clark, Jordan Clark, Allison Clark, Brylie Clark and Brady Miller.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, George and Theresa Dupre; one son, Harold Dupre Jr.; one stepson, Kevin Daigle; one stepdaughter, Lorena Reedy; and two brothers, Edward Dupre Sr. and Michael Dupre Sr.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home with a service beginning at 7 p.m. with Deacon Randall officiating.