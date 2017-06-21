Harold A. Maze Sr., 66, of a native and resi-dent of Franklin, died Tuesday, June 13, at 8:50 a.m. at Franklin Health Care Center.

Visitation will be Sat-urday from 9-11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial rites read at the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Dregrick Maze of Atlanta, Georgia, and Harold A. Maze Jr. of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Renetta Maze of New Orleans, and Kioka Maze of Franklin; four brothers, John (Carol) Maze of Alexandria; Henry Maze, Glen (Wil-helmina) Maze Sr. and Gerald Maze, all of Franklin; four sisters, Maudrie Stewart, Debar (Robert) Rollins and My-ra (Allen) Wiggins, all of Franklin and Carrie (Clifton) Armelin of Baldwin; six grandchil-dren and five great-grandchildren.

The Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.