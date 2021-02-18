Harold James “Sightless” Edwards, 86, a native and resident of Franklin, La., passed away peacefully on Sunday February 14, 2021 at 1:28 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Triumph Baptist Church 1005 Iberia Street Franklin, La., from 8 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.) Pastor Carl F. Lewis Sr., will serve as the Officiant. Burial will follow funeral services in the Franklin Cemetery - Main Street in Franklin, La.

Memories of Harold will forever remain in the hearts of his loving wife of fifty-four years, Marolyn Edwards; one daughter, Dana C. (Earl) Bradley; two grandchildren, Aaron Bradley and Khileigh Francis; one great-grandson, Aaron Bradley, Jr. all of Franklin, La.; four girls he helped to raise, Allegra Roberson, Makayla McDaniel, Carolyn (Johnell) McDaniel, and Cameron McDaniel; his siblings, Alvin (Sandra) Burrell, Carlton Burrell, and Norma (Charles) Morgan all Franklin, La., George (Isabella) Burrell of Bossier City, La., Freddie Burrell and James Burrell both of Baldwin, La., David Burrell of Beaumont, TX, Mable Burrell of Houston ,TX, and Laura Burrell of Orlando, FL; two brothers-in-law, Jessie Brown and Danny Colar: one sister-in-law, Amy Edwards; a very devoted big sister-cousin, Shirley Burrell Harris; dear friends, Barry Druilhet, Elijah Roberson, Mack Johnson and James Dennis and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives.

Harold was preceded in death by his son, Lora Edwards; parents, the Reverend Harry Burrell and Mary Edwards; siblings, Horace Lacy Burrell, Morris Burrell, Donald Edwards, Lee Harold “J.C.” Burrell, David Carey Sr., and Robert Burrell and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.