HAROLD CRAPPELL
Mon, 08/21/2017 - 2:31pm Anonymous
Abbeville — Harold James Crappell, 80, died Thursday Aug. 17, 2017.
Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, 337-893-4661, was in charge of arrangements.
