HAROLD CRAPPELL

Mon, 08/21/2017 - 2:31pm Anonymous

Abbeville — Harold James Crappell, 80, died Thursday Aug. 17, 2017.

Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, 337-893-4661, was in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017