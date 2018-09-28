July 14, 1936-September 26, 2018

Harold Campbell, a native of Mississippi and a longtime resident of Morgan City, passed away on September 26, 2018 at the age of 82.

Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army for 22 years where he earned the ranking of Sergeant Major. Harold is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned many medals, including the Bronze Star, Army Commendation, and the Army Campaign Medal.

In his many years of service, Harold preformed countless jobs including: Sr. Supply Sgt., Medical Supply and Parts Specialist, and Purchasing Agent.

Harold had a deep love for experiencing new places while traveling with his wife, especially in his new campers. He was an avid gardener who appreciated nature and all it had to offer whether it was fishing or birdwatching. Anyone who knew Harold knew that he enjoyed sweets of all kinds but his favorite was Blue Bell Vanilla Ice Cream which he indulged in regularly. Above all, Harold was a family man who loved nothing more than to spend time with the people he treasured the most.

Those left to cherish Harold’s beautiful memory are his loving wife of 20 years, Sara Campbell; his children, Pascal Campbell and his wife, Vicki, Robby Marcel and his wife, Yvonne, Christopher Marcel and his fiancé, Shelly Broussard, and Ann Wisdom and her husband, Mark; 10 adoring grandchildren, Candace, Kelly, Colby, Robin, Haley, Tyler, Sydni, Hannah, Zachary and Chad; seven great-grandchildren, Chance, Claire, Ella, Taylor, Nathan, Livy and Leah; a sister, Jenny Charpentier; and three brothers, Lonnie, Pete and Jimmy Campbell.

Harold joins in heaven his parents, Ophelia and Samuel “Luther” Campbell; granddaughter, Leah Henderson; step-daughter, Elizabeth Ann Marcel; brother, H. C. Campbell; sister, Dorothy Campbell; and good friend, Ed Marcel.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Harold will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum. Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.