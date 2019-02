Hannah Williams Steadham, 29, a resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremy Steadham; and three daughters, Cheyenne, Fiona and Natalie.

Visitation will be Friday, 6-9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Private services will be held at a later date.