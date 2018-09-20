GWENDOLYN MAZE THOMPSON

Thu, 09/20/2018 - 10:58am

Gwendolyn Maze Thompson, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 1 p.m. at Railroad Avenue Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Terrance Thompson of Patterson; a daughter, Tenisha Thompson of Patterson; five sisters, Elaine Bettis of Beaumont, Texas, Mary Verdun and Beverly Jones, both of Patterson, Lavone Gray of Berwick, and Della Rankins of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter and four brothers.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

