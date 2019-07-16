February 13, 1947 — July 8, 2019

Guy Thomas Rankin Jr., best known as Tom, was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the young age of 72.

A transplant from Texas, Tom was a kind-hearted and quiet man who moved to Louisiana with his family during the oil boom in the 1960’s. Tom was extremely involved in working on a better political system for future generations and helped on Ron Paul’s campaign and held a lead position over the Louisiana Chapter of Campaign for Liberty for a period of time. When speaking on his political beliefs, he would maintain his position politely but firmly. A deep and spiritual person, Tom believed in his creator and would often discuss the why’s of life. He maintained that all should be polite and kind in life and made sure to show his children how to hunt, catch, recycle, and live well. To love one another was the biggest lesson he shared with his family.

Those left to cherish Tom’s beautiful memory are his wife of 52 years, Pamela “Pam” Stansbury Rankin of Morgan City; his first beloved child, Tammy Rankin and her husband, John Billiot, of Morgan City; his second beloved child, Jamie Lancon and her husband, Glenn, of Lafayette; his third beloved child, Sherrié Evett and her husband, Ken, of Spring, Texas; and his fourth beloved child, Kevin Rankin and his wife, Jill, of New Orleans. He is also survived by his mother, Joyce Anderson Rankin; his mother-in-law, Gloria Stansbury; his siblings, Jackie “Jack” Rankin and his wife, Linda, and Pamela “Pam” Joyce Rankin. Tom was also blessed with 11 amazing grandchildren, Kristina and Jeremy Brewster, Kimberly and Blake McCoy, Glenn, George and Gabrielle Lancon, Seth and Kaleb Evett, and Emerson and Mavis Rankin; five great-grandchildren, Jorden and Tucker Brewster, and Easton, Avery and Weston McCoy; as well as a slew of nieces and nephews.

He was reunited in heaven by his father, Guy Thomas Rankin Sr.; his father-in-law, Owen Stansbury Sr.; and his grandparents.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Wednesday, July 17th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a sharing of memories at 6 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Thursday, July 18th from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Tom will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.