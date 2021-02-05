Gustavo Adolfo Gil, 91, a native of Tela Atlántida, Honduras and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona Gil; six children, Ed Gil, Alex Gil, Javier Gil, Fabian Gil, Bertha Daigle and Mario Gil; three brothers, Juan Gil, Carlos Gil and Vicente Gil; four sisters, Yolanda Gil, Rosa Gil, Juana Gil and Ofelia Gil; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, 9-11 a.m., at Hargrave Fu-neral Home. Private services will follow.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.