Greta Ann Theriot, 82, a lifelong resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Monday, July 10, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Hillary Theriot; five children, Darnell Stives, Brian Theriot, Rachel Langley, Greg Theriot and Wendel Theriot; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July, 12, 2017, from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia. Burial will follow in the church mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist in the alleviation of funeral expenses.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.