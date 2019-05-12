Grants workshop May 31

The Acadiana Center for the Arts will host a free Grant Assistance Workshop Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. in the City Council Room of City Hall, 300 Iberia St.)

The workshop will provide information to those who are interested in applying for Decentralized Arts Funding (DAF).

According to the Acadiana Center for the Arts Web site, “Decentralized Arts Funding (DAF) is an arts grant program created and funded by the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.”

Organizations must be located in one of eight parishes: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary or Vermilion.

For more information about the Grant Assistance Workshops and Decentralized Arts Funding, please go to https://www.acadianacenterforthearts.org/grants-services/decentralized-a... or contact Community Development Director Gwen Richard at the Acadiana Center for the Arts (Gwen@AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org or 337-233-7060 ext. 227).