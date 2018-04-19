GRACIE CHARLES

Gracie Bias Charles, 69, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, died Friday, April 13, 2018 at Chabert Medical Center in Houma.

Visitation will be observed Friday, April 20 at Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Morris Charles Jr. of Morgan City, Ronald D. Charles of Houma, and a step-son, Warren Boyd of Lake Charles; her daughters, Jacqueline Jupiter of Morgan City, Bridget Young of Berwick, Karen M. Charles and Aaliyah Charles both of Houma, and Sabrina McClendon of Opelousas; her brothers, the Rev. Ron Bias, Ruben Bias, Ulysses Bias all of Morgan City, Kevin Bias of Houma, Stephen Bias, Terry Bias, Stephon Bias, Clarence Bias and Darrel Bias, all of Lafayette, Irving Pete of Lake Charles, and Kevin Stewart of New Orleans; an uncle, 33 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her parents, a brother and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.