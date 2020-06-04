August 18, 1922 — May 31, 2020

Grace Rita V. Dupre, born August 18, 1922 at Belle River, LA, passed peacefully away May 31, 2020 at Skyline Regional Hospital in Hendersonville, TN at the grand age of 97 years and 10 months.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoyal J. Dupre Sr.; son, LeRoyal J. Dupre Jr.; and daughter, Fay C. Kohn. Also her father, Alden J. Vaughn; her mother, Anna Bourge; stepfather Leon Bourge; half-brother, Curtis Bourge Sr.; grandson, LeRoyal J. Dupre III; and daughter-in-law, Brenda J. Dupre.

Surviving family members are her daughter, Carol J. Dupre; her son, Ray D. Dupre and wife, Shelia; half-brother, A.J. Vaughn Jr.; special daughters, Joyce G. Cowan, Marie Credeur, Cindy Wiltz and daughter-in-law, Laura Dupre; eight grandchildren, Rhonda Addison and husband Warren, Edith Kohn, Jimmy Kohn Jr. and wife Angela, Randy D. Dupre and wife Tessie, Glenn Dupre, Wanda Marie Dupre, LaDonna Henderson and husband David, and Jacinda Funderburk and husband Kevin; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and also a host of other relatives and friends.

A time of visitation and remembrance for Grace will take place Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 5th at 10 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home and will be live-streamed on Hargrave Funeral Home’s Facebook page for any friends or family unable to attend. Following services, Grace will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

Due to the current requirements regarding limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can only allow up to 75 guests in the facility during the visitation Thursday and 150 on Friday. The family requests that any friends and family paying their respects, please adhere to social distancing protocols and wear masks upon entry of the funeral home.