Gordon Ernest Steadham, 70, a native of Atmore, Alabama, resident of Verdunville and former resident of Patterson, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Brooks Steadham; three children, Tera Strahan, Shantell Aucoin and Jeremy Steadham; six grandchildren; three siblings, Eubie Steadham, Gayle Autin and Ouida Turner; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson; and six siblings.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at his son’s home. For directions call 337-241-8005.

Ibert’s Mortuary Inc. of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.