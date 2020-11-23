Article Image Alt Text

GORDON ERNEST STEADHAM

Mon, 11/23/2020 - 2:31pm

Gordon Ernest Steadham, 70, a native of Atmore, Alabama, resident of Verdunville and former resident of Patterson, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Brooks Steadham; three children, Tera Strahan, Shantell Aucoin and Jeremy Steadham; six grandchildren; three siblings, Eubie Steadham, Gayle Autin and Ouida Turner; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson; and six siblings.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at his son’s home. For directions call 337-241-8005.
Ibert’s Mortuary Inc. of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

