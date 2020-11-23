April 5, 1950 – November 21, 2020

Gordon Ernest Steadham, 70, a resident of Verdunville for the past 20 years, passed away at his home in the arms of his loving wife on the morning of Saturday, November 21, 2020, following many years of declining health.

Gordon was born in Atmore, Alabama on April 5, 1950, the ninth of ten children born to the late James Ernest Steadham and the late Lydia Elma Johnson Steadham. On May 18, 1986, he married the love of his life, Brenda Brooks. They were former longtime residents of Patterson prior to settling in the Verdunville area.

Gordon loved the simple things in life. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who believed in hard work and gave his all to provide for his family. He had a love of cooking and nothing made him happier than preparing gourmet meals for his family and friends, whom he deeply loved. He was also an avid Saints and LSU football fan. But most important was Gordon’s love for the Lord Jesus Christ and his strong will to live. A 20 year cancer survivor, Gordon definitely knew the importance of a strong faith in the Lord. His presence on this side of eternity will truly be missed.

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his wife of 34 years, Brenda Brooks Steadham; his children, Tera Strahan, Shantell Aucoin, and Jeremy Steadham; his grandchildren, Evan Blanco, Trevor Johnson, Landen Carter, Cheyenne Williams, Fiona Steadham, and Natalie Steadham; siblings, Eubie Steadham, Gayle Autin, Ouida Turner and her husband Robert; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his grandson, Ian Blanco; daughter-in-law, Hannah Steadham; six siblings, Mildred Wilson, James Arnold Steadham, Sue Stevens, Luverne Dennan, Thomas Clifford Steadham, and Glen Irven Steadham; two nieces, Charmaine Laterrade and Tracy Young; and a great nephew, Christopher Stevens.

A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at his son’s home on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. For directions please call (337) 241-8005.

