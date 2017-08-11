GOLDEN GROW MICKLER

October 20, 1920-August 9, 2017

Golden Grow “Aunt Poodle” Mickler, 96, a resident of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, while visiting her sister in Bayou Vista, she was surrounded by her loving family.

Golden was born Oct. 20, 1920, in Morgan City, the daughter of Eugene and Levie Cancienne Grow.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Christina Gerson of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Alice Brown of Coca, Florida; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Vada Breaux of Bayou Vista.

Golden was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Levie Cancienne Grow; husband, Fred Mickler; one daughter, Rosemary “Rosie” Johnston; and four brothers, Wilbur Grow, Edison Grow, Gordon Grow and Ira Grow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville celebrating the Mass. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery in Edgewater, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Golden’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.