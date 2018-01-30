March 3, 1928 — January 29, 2018

Gloria Toups Adams, 89, a resident of Berwick, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Morgan City Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Gloria was born on March 3, 1928, in St. Mary Parish, the daughter of William Toups and Baptistine Blanchard Toups.

Gloria worked in the old crab factory in Berwick for many years. She liked to sew and crochet and she would pass time by cooking and baking for others. She loved to go fishing and also loved to listen to music. Most of all, Gloria loved to joke around and cut up with everyone. She was known to most as Aunt Go! She always had an open ear to listen to anyone that needed advice or just needed to talk. Her family meant everything to her and she loved them all.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two brothers, Clarence Toups and wife Patricia of Bayou Vista, and Lawrence Toups and wife Barbara of Berwick; two sisters, Helen Blanco of Morgan City and Patsy Carter of Arkansas; nephew, Larry Toups and wife Mable of Stephensville; godchild, Bernie “BJ” Adams and wife Barbara of Stephensville; “Gloria’s Three Boys,” Lawrence Toups Jr. and wife Robbie of Berwick, Perry Toups and wife Erin of Bayou Vista, and Chad A. Toups of Berwick; four sisters-in-law, Marie Toups of Amelia, Helen Toups of Stephensville, Blondie Toups of Berwick and Marie B. Toups of Shreveport; aunt, Annie Rebardi of Berwick; and special friend, Barbara Bleker of Berwick. Gloria is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Baptistine Blanchard Toups; husband, Adlas Adams; four brothers, Frank Toups, Louis Toups, Sidney Toups and Hallie Toups; two sisters, Beatrice Thompson and Loulia Driskill; and godchild, Anthony Adams.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until time of the services. Following the services, Gloria will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.