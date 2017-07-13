GLORIA THOMAS

Gloria Lee Singleton Thomas, 75, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, July 6, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Beauregard Thomas of Houston; two sons, George Thomas of Houston and Terry Thomas of Morgan City; six daughters, Patricia Thomas of Patterson, and Sherry Thomas-Dewey, Carla Thomas, Debbie Thomas, Catina Thomas and Judy Sin-gleton, all of Morgan City; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and four sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.