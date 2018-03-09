Gloria Morris, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Residence Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by four sons, Roland Morris Jr. of Morgan City, and Ronnie Morris, Patrick Morris and Gary Morris, all of Houma; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike Dewey of Morgan City; and four sisters, Eva Ruffin, Shirley Scoby, Deloris Cojoe and Alma Dewey, all of Houma.

She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.