=Gloria Mayeux Firmin, 85, a native of Marksville and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at Maison Jardin.

She is survived by a host of relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, followed by a Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville.

Following Mass, she will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum No. 2.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.