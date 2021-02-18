Glenn Michael Morris

Glenn Michael Morris, 70, a native of Bayou Sale and resident of Siracusa, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.

Visitation will be Friday, 4-6 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan city. Masks and social distancing required. Private services, accessible on the funeral home Facebook page, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Singleton Morris of Siracusa; daughter, Avonna Morris of Youngsville; siblings, Grace Blackburn of Patterson, Dianne Ventress and Elizabeth Williams, both of Verdunville, Rose Johnson of Austin, Texas, Earnest Ventress of St. Helena Island, South Carolina, McKinley Ventress of Fan Yating Kawait and Earl Ventress of Jeanerette; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother and mother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.