Glenn Michael Morris, 70, a resident of Morgan City (Siracusa Area), La. and native of Bayou Sale, La., passed away peacefully on Friday February 12, 2021 at 3;35 p.m. at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, La.

A public walk through viewing will be conducted from 4 pm until 6 pm on Friday February 19, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing with the recommendation of signing the registry book, viewing and exiting). A private service will be held. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Pages at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 20, 2021. Glenn will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Glenn will forever remain in the hearts of his loving wife, Yvonne Singleton Morris of Morgan City (Siracusa), La.; daughter, Avonna Morris (fiance’ André) of Youngsville, La.; siblings, Mrs. Herbert (Grace ) Blackburn of Patterson, La., Mrs. Kerry (Dianne )Ventress of Verdunville, La., Mrs. Christopher (Elizabeth )Williams of Verdunville, La., Rose Francis Johnson of Austin, TX, Earnest Ventress (Bethonia) of St. Helena Island, SC, McKinley Ventress (Tintin) of Fan Yating Kawait, and Earl Ventress (Jennifer) of Jeanerette, La.; three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Glenn was preceded in death by his grandmother, mother, father-in-law, and mother-in-law

