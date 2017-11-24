Glenda Garrison Cooper

Glenda Garrison Cooper, 58, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday at Siracusaville Recreation Center from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, John Cooper Sr. of Morgan City; four sons, Milton Garrison, John Cooper Jr., Quentin Cooper and Harold Bias, all of Morgan City; three sisters, Theresa Coleman of Morgan City, Catherine Wilmore of Phoenix, and Debra Garrison of Houston; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.