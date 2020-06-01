January 27, 1927 — May 30, 2020

Gladys Marie Leblanc Rhodes, born January 27, 1927, age 93, a native of Port Arthur, Texas, raised in St. Martinville, LA, and a resident of Bayou Vista, LA, entered into her eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Gladys was a Eucharistic minister at St. Bernadette Catholic Church and a parishioner for 47 years. She was also a member of the Carmelite Order. She was very passionate about GOD and her Catholic faith. She loved children and praying for others with a special gift for praying for women who wanted to start a family. Gladys was a fabulous cook who cherished serving others at family gatherings. Listening to music and dancing also brought her great joy. Exercising and taking vigorous walks with her friends was also a beloved activity.

Those left to cherish her precious memory are her husband, Sidney Rhodes; her children, Lonnie Morrison and wife Cheryl of New Iberia; Shelia Gros and husband Ed of Carencro; Pamela Boudreaux and husband Harold of Youngsville; Gisele Dugas and husband Douglas of Lafayette; Bentley Morrison and wife Terri of Seneca, South Carolina; and Troy Morrison and wife Gay Lynn of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Jeanette DeHart of Patterson; along with 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

She will be welcomed into heaven by her parents, Solonie and Eula Leblanc; her first husband, Willie Joseph Morrison; her second husband, James Francis; and brother, “Bill” William LeBlanc.

Visitation for Gladys will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until time of services. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Father Angelo Cremaldi officiating. Serving as Pallbearers will be Victor Morrison, BJ Thibodaux, David Dugas, Kris Morrison, Taylor Morrison and William Baylor Morrison.

Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson.

Flowers are welcomed, however, donations may also be made to a favorite Catholic charity.

The services for Gladys will be live-streamed and can be viewed on Hargrave Funeral Homes Facebook web site.

Due to current requirements regarding social distancing and limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can only allow 75 guests at a time in the facility.

Those unable to attend the visitation or service due to gathering restrictions are encouraged to leave the family words of comfort online via the add memory link.

The family thanks everyone for their love, support and understanding at this time.