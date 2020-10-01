Gladys Angeron Bailey, a life-long resident of Bayou Vista, passed on the morning of September 30, 2020, at the age of 85.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Foret Sr in 1960, then by husband, Claude “Jack” Bailey in 2004; her parents, Joseph Avery Angeron and Bessie Elizabeth Delaune Angeron; three brothers, Ivy Angeron, Maxim Angeron and David Angeron; two sisters, Martha Saujon and Gaydel Childress; and one step-son, Jimmy D. Bailey.

Survivors include one brother, Herschel Angeron; one sister, Polly Klein; five children, Paul A. Foret Sr. and wife Lynn, Kenneth J. Foret, Roxanne Foret Freeman, Raymond C. Foret Sr. and wife Mary, and Jacquelyn Bailey Picheloup and husband Gary; two stepdaughters, Theresa Schroeder and husband Dale, and Sherry Clayton; numerous grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, during a 2 p.m. graveside service in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, 1111 Lia St., Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.