GILBERT WILSON
Fri, 01/26/2018 - 10:38am Anonymous
Gilbert Wilson, a resident of Patterson, was born Jan. 26, 1981, and died Sept. 21, 2017.
He is survived by his parents and friends.
Services have already been conducted.
