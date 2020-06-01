January 2, 1939 — May 31, 2020

Gil R. Blanchard, 81, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Gil was born on January 2, 1939, in Mamou, the son of Raymond Blanchard and Esther Duplechain Blanchard.

Gil was the owner and operator of Blanchard’s Dump Truck Service and retired from Schlumberger. Gil served his country proudly as a member of the United States Air Force.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Sheran Fontenot Blanchard of Morgan City; two children, Rheba Castaneda of Morgan City and James Blanchard of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Christopher Castaneda of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kayci Mayer and husband Coby “Snobs” of Luling, and Aaron Blanchard and Katelyn Blanchard, both of Lafayette; one brother, Sylvan Blanchard of Lafayette; and sister-in-law, Carol Leggett and husband Clive of Mamou.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Esther Duplechain Blanchard; and father and mother-in-law, Oswald and Mavy Fontenot.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church St. Joseph Hall with Father Henry Sebastian celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass Gil will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lianter Albert and Heart of Hospice, especially Sue and Pam who helped care for Gil with such compassion and dignity. The family would also like to thank all of those that helped care for Gil during this time.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and funeral Mass and still practice social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the church hall. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of Gil on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.