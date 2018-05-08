March 4, 1939-May 6, 2018

Gertrude Gros Scully, 79, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital.

Gertrude was born on March 4, 1939 in Morgan City, the daughter of Aureain Gros and Bernice Chaisson Gros.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Hubert “Shine” Scully of Morgan City; four children, Judy McAdams and husband Leroy of Belle River, Karen Menard and husband Barry of Bayou Vista, Tommy Scully and wife Melanie of Patterson, and Tammy Scully of Bayou Vista; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and eight siblings, Villary, Junius, Linda, Doris, Rita, Patsy, Lorraine and Annabelle.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, Aureain and Bernice Chaisson Gros; one daughter, Sandra Matherne; eight siblings; sister-in-law, Nelda Daigle; and one aunt, Denise Gros.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Den Hussy officiating. A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service and following the services, Gertrude was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.