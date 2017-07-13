GERTIE FREDERICK

Thu, 07/13/2017 - 12:28pm Anonymous

Gertie Frederick, 87, died July 8, 2017, in Houston.

She is survived by four children, Michael Frederick and Brian Frederick, both of Houston, Tanaa Whiteis of Carmel Valley, California, and Annette Rochel of McComb, Mississippi; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother.

Services were at 3 p.m. Thursday at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur.

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017