Geraldine Hebert Gros, a native of Kaplan and resident of Pierre Part, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. She was 57. She was an adoring wife and loving mother and grandmother. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her job as a crossing guard for Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and also did a great deal of charity work with St. Jude’s Hospital. She enjoyed Bingo and dancing to the music of Don Rich, especially Jitter Bugging.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Monty Gros; daughter, Ashley Gaspard and husband, Chet: two sons, Bronson Blanchard and wife, Ashley, and Joshua Hebert and wife, Heather; two sisters, Lisa White and Tina Hebert; two brothers, Elray “Bubba” Dumond and Anthony Hebert; five grandchildren, Dylan Blanchard, Gabe Blanchard, Scotty Turner Jr., Kailey Gaspar and Tanner Gaspard; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Junius Gros Sr. and Agnes Gros; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Betty Demette Hebert; sister, Emily Hebert; brother, Gene Hebert; and her grandparents that helped raise her, John Demett Sr. and Mercedes Demette.

Visiting will be at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Pierre Part on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Belle River.

Pallbearers will be Bronson Blanchard, Joshua Hebert, Chet Gaspard, Dylan Blanchard, Tommy Burns, Sydney Danos, Lonnie Mabile and Junius Gros Jr.

Bubba Hebert will serve as honorary pallbearer.

We want to thank her very special friends, Joanne and Sidney Danos, for their love and care. We also want to extend our thanks to Gayle Richard, Lonnie and Frannie Mabile, and her sitter, Christy Hue.

