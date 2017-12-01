November 10, 1930 — November 29, 2017

Geraldine “Gerrie” Broussard Breaux, 87, a resident of Berwick, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Gerrie was born Nov. 10, 1930, in New Iberia, the daughter of Leon and Agnes Thibodeaux Broussard.

Gerrie was always the person who would make a grand entrance into any room she entered. She never met a stranger and her house was always open to anyone. If you met Gerrie, you knew that you met her, you would never forget meeting her. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress, always cooking and sewing for her family. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely, but above all else, she loved her Lord and Savior.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children, Reed Breaux and wife Wendy of Berwick, Carla Venissat of Lake Charles, Cindy Breaux of New Iberia, Rick Breaux and wife Nancy of League City, Texas, and Ray Breaux of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, Eric Breaux, Jonathan Breaux, Brandi Earl and husband Joshua, Erin Guillory and husband Brian, Leslie Venissat and wife April, Rachel Breaux, Nicholas Breaux, Justin Breaux and Jenna Breaux; seven great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Vivian, Jorgia, Corinne, Luke, Jude and Gabe; and one sister, Mable Pennison of Weatherford, Texas.

Gerrie was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Agnes Thibodeaux Broussard; husband, Huey Anthony Breaux; and one brother, L.J. Broussard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Nell Lamury officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service; after funeral services, Gerrie will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Berwick Cemetery.