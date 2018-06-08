GERALDINE DAVIS

Geraldine Davis, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at House of the Lord Church in Houma.
She is survived by two children, Edith Carson of Houma and Troy Davis of Morgan City; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Elmer Davis Jr., Herman Davis, Northern McKinley and Arthur McKinley Jr., all of Houma; two sisters, Lucinda Broussard and Betty Dottery, both of Houma; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, and two siblings.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

