Gerald Thomas Polaski Sr., a native of Morgan City and a resident of Lafayette, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age 84.

The most important thing to Gerald was spending time with his family. He also loved helping others and making people laugh. Gerald enjoyed the little things like bread and coffee in the morning, home cooked meals and bragging on his grandkids.

Those left to cherish Gerald's memory are his wife of 63 years, Edith Mayon Polaski; his son, Gerald Thomas Polaski Jr and his wife, Tammy; and two grandchildren, Brittany Polaski and partner Taylor Faul , and Brett Polaski.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Robert J. and Lillian Solar Polaski; and three siblings, Jimmy Polaski, R.J. Polaski, and Linda Theriot.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11am until time of dismissal at 1pm at Hargrave Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Gerald following visitation on Friday, November 27th at 1:30pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following services, Gerald will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank PACE of Lafayette and the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice for their love and support during his illness.

In keeping with government mandates regarding limited gatherings, all guests are required to wear masks upon entry of the funeral home or church and are urged to follow social distancing protocols.

In lieu of flowers, donation can to be made in Gerald's memory to the Miles Perret Center Cancer Services of 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. #200 Lafayette, LA 70508.