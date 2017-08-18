Gerald “PJ” Chassion, 80, a native and resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Gerald loved to work at his body shop. He loved to watch Saints and LSU football. In his free time he loved to fish and spend time with his family and friends.

Gerald is survived by the love of his life of 27 years, Belle Chassion; children, Danny Chassion, and Judy C. Lanoux and her husband Curtis; sister, Sandra Grandin; stepchildren, Faron Wiggins, Daron Wiggins and Pam Wiggins; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Grow; father, Garret Chassion; brother, Harris “Pete” Chassion; grandson, Joey Hebert; stepson, Matt Wiggins; and nephew, Ryan Grandin.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9 a.m. - noon. Services will be at noon Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.