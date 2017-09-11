GERALD LANCON
Mon, 09/11/2017 - 10:23am Anonymous
Gerald Lancon
Gerald Lancon, 66, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
Gerald Lancon
Gerald Lancon, 66, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255