Georjean Woods entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020, at the age of 80.

She was a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge and an Educator for 40 years in St. Mary Parish, West St. John Parish and Lynwood, California.

Survived by her sons, Dwaine (Dynetta) Woods and Jarrad (Shana) Woods; sisters, Deloris Butler, Helen Miller and Zenola Simmons; eight stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, George Favors Sr. and Hilda Watts Favors; brothers, George Favors Jr., Lawrence Favors and Ronald Favors Sr.; and sisters, Hattie Perry, Vivian Miller and Ara Mae Favors.

The family will have a private graveside service at Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.

Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.