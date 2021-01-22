Georgia Mae Spencer Carbin, 71, a native of Weeks Island and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be Monday, 5-7 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page. Interment will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Carbin Sr. of Morgan City; son, Gregory Carbin Jr. of Morgan City; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Steward Spencer Sr. of Baton Rouge, Earcel Spencer of Jeanerette and Terry Drexler of Verdunville; three sisters, Carol Bruner of Franklin, Hattie Thompson of Jeanerette and Laura Watson of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, a brother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.