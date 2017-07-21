George W. Studdard, 83, a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and a resident of Patterson, Louisiana, for 49 years, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at home surrounded by his wife and family.

George was retired from Halliburton after 20 years. Proud owner of Studdard Scrap Metal, Inc. for 35+ years, George was a family man and lived for making his family happy and laugh. George’s hobby was working and taking his family out to eat!! He was also proud of the service that he gave by serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverlyne Broussard Studdard; children, Sandie Picou and husband David, Marlene Hebert and husband Doug, and Vanessa Willoughby and husband Harlon; grandchildren, Jeremie Harrison and fiancé Joei, Tylor Willoughby, Victoria Corzine and husband Mitch, David Picou Jr., Brooke Picou and Samantha Willoughby; great-grandchildren, Carson, Cooper and Ellie Kate Corzine, and one on the way; his three beloved dogs, Ole Yella, Donovan and Ringo; sisters, Floy Mae Crossett and husband Harry of Monticello,

Arkansas and Shirley Kiszenia and husband Roman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and numerous other family, friends and work family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Lee Studdard; mother, Virginia Winston Studdard; and siblings, Juanita Moore, Albert Lee Studdard Jr., Doris Harris, Frances West and Robert Donald Studdard.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until noon. Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.