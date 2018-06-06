September 1, 1932 - May 29, 2018

George Rebardi Jr., 85, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in Jefferson.

George was born on September 1, 1932 in Morgan City, the son of George Rebardi Sr. and Afema Lodrigue Rebardi.

George will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by 10 children, Wayne Stratton and wife Tina of Patterson, Ernest Stratton and wife Susie of Baldwin, Nathan Rebardi of Lafayette, Byron Rebardi and wife Edna of Brazil, Wade Rebardi and wife of Lafayette, Berlin Rebardi of Lafayette, Patricia “Patsy” Lombas of Ricohoc, Judy Leal of Patterson, Sibylla Perez and husband Carlos, and Catina Poche and spouse Michelle of Morgan City; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harry “Put” Rebardi and wife Lillian of Amelia, and Larry Rebardi of Missouri; and two sisters, Anna Mae Lodrigue and husband Rodney of Morgan City and Joyce Ann Rebardi of Berwick.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George Rebardi Sr. and Afema Lodrigue Rebardi; lifetime companion, Enora Poche; and two daughters, Lisa Sons and Cindy Sue Stratton.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2018 in the Morgan City Cemetery.