November 16, 1948 - October 18, 2017

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin for George O. Tyler Jr., a native of Centerville and a lifelong resident of Franklin who passed away at the age of 68 on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Following the service, George will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Rev. Sue Pugh will conduct the services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary on Monday evening, October 23rd, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.

When you love what you do for a living it isn’t called work, and that’s exactly how it was for George. He spent many years doing what he loved, operating heavy equipment and driving trucks. He was also a family oriented, talented and fun loving man who enjoyed Zydeco dancing, riding his motorcycle, wood working, carpentry, telling jokes, tending to his many animals, and most importantly, spending time with family and friends. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his three children, Tammy Luke and her husband Darran, Kimberly Vasquez and her husband Martin, and Bryan Tyler and his wife Jazmine; his grandchildren, Olivia Luke, Sarah Luke, Jude Vasquez, Daniel Vasquez, and Isaiah Tyler; his brother, Lawrence “Skip” Tyler; his aunt, Emma Dell Hay; as well as one nephew, one niece, and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father George O. Tyler Sr.; his mother and step-father, Gloria Winsome Hay Hebert and O. D. Hebert; and his brother Carroll “Tree” Tyler.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in George’s name to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, 1-800-227-2345, www.cancer.org, or the Miles Perret Cancer Services, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Suite 200, Lafayette, La. 70508, 337-984-1920, www.milesperret.org.

